JRM Investment Counsel LLC Has $16.35 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

JRM Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 7.1% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $16,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,029,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 425,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,632,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,756,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,925,000 after purchasing an additional 315,772 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VIG traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.80. 30,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,927. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.17. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

