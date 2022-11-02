JRM Investment Counsel LLC Sells 198,705 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

JRM Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,705 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. JRM Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $7,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,590,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,335,000 after purchasing an additional 676,011 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 15,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 242,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,325,000 after acquiring an additional 22,806 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.51. 30,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,439,008. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.40. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $38.03.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

