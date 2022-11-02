Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) Trading Up 5.7%

Just Eat plc (OTCMKTS:JSTTY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.15 and last traded at $11.10. Approximately 4,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.
Just Eat Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.10.
About Just Eat
Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.
