Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Shares Gap Down to $32.28

Shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.28, but opened at $29.97. Kaman shares last traded at $28.52, with a volume of 857 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KAMN. StockNews.com cut Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kaman in a report on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $748.47 million, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 4.90.

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). Kaman had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $160.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Kaman Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAMN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kaman by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,923,000 after purchasing an additional 375,067 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kaman by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,173,000 after purchasing an additional 265,748 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kaman by 845.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 271,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after purchasing an additional 242,363 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kaman by 1,014.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after purchasing an additional 229,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Kaman by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 90,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 53,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

