Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.31 and last traded at $11.31. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

Kemira Oyj Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.21.

Kemira Oyj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kemira Oyj operates as a chemicals company in Finland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Pulp & Paper and Industry & Water. The Pulp & Paper segment develops and commercializes pulp, paper, and packaging chemicals, as well as a range of products for paper wet-end, including packaging and board, and tissue products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kemira Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemira Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.