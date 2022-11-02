Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.30-1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00-2.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.04 billion. Kennametal also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.30-$1.70 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kennametal from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Kennametal from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kennametal from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Kennametal from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Kennametal from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

Kennametal Stock Performance

NYSE:KMT traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.96. 1,548,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.11. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $40.72.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $494.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.06 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kennametal

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 396.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 36,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 28,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 28,069 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

