Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kennedy-Wilson from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE KW opened at $16.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Kennedy-Wilson has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $25.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 30.28%. The company had revenue of $136.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.74 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, President Mary Ricks sold 62,357 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $1,187,900.85. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,031,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,708,247.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Mary Ricks sold 62,357 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $1,187,900.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,031,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,708,247.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley R. Zax bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.15 per share, with a total value of $635,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 458,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,327,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kennedy-Wilson

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 675.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 246,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 151,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

About Kennedy-Wilson

(Get Rating)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.