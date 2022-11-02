KeyCorp Weighs in on Texas Roadhouse, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Texas Roadhouse in a research note issued on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $4.07 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.89. The consensus estimate for Texas Roadhouse’s current full-year earnings is $3.97 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.62 EPS.

TXRH has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.11.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $98.98 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $68.58 and a 1 year high of $100.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 3,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $300,453.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,909,538.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 3,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $300,453.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,909,538.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $128,046.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,566,275. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 384,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,537,000 after acquiring an additional 26,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

