Keystone Financial Group Buys 14,198 Shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,198 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 2,126.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MLN traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $16.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,560. VanEck Long Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $21.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average of $17.71.

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

