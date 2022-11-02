Keystone Financial Group Grows Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 221,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Keystone Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $15,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTCS. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,368,000. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth about $21,129,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth about $13,343,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 87.2% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 296,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,164,000 after buying an additional 137,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,546,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,913,000 after buying an additional 129,331 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.39. 5,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,135. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.80. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $85.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.256 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

