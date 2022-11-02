Keystone Financial Group Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blossom Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO traded down $2.59 on Wednesday, reaching $202.12. The stock had a trading volume of 69,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,950. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.22 and a 200-day moving average of $208.04.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

