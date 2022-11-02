Keystone Financial Group Has $7.57 Million Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Keystone Financial Group cut its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Keystone Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Keystone Financial Group owned 0.10% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $7,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 712,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,890,000 after buying an additional 91,194 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $608,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 169,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 41,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 88.4% during the first quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 63,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 29,636 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of RDVY stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.58. 14,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,989. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.34 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.41.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

