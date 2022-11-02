Keystone Financial Group Has $867,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Keystone Financial Group raised its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group owned 0.26% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $918,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 121,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,294,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of DWAS stock traded down $1.59 on Wednesday, hitting $76.00. 1,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,288. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $64.87 and a 12 month high of $100.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.40 and a 200 day moving average of $74.80.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

