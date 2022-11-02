Keystone Financial Group Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Keystone Financial Group reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Keystone Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,034,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,085,000 after acquiring an additional 134,919 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 124,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after buying an additional 50,623 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 46,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 13,391 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,741,000. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPYG traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.01. 269,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,973,534. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.34. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $73.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

