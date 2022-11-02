Keystone Financial Group Purchases 187 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Keystone Financial Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group owned about 0.11% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 114.1% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,169,000 after buying an additional 576,467 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 131.2% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 136,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after buying an additional 77,282 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 344.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,456,000 after buying an additional 68,338 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,688,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,803,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

VIOO traded down $2.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,655. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $160.01 and a 12 month high of $223.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.28.

