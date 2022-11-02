Keystone Financial Group Reduces Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Keystone Financial Group lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,687 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,899,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146,789 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,180,000 after purchasing an additional 847,727 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36,154.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 844,918 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,461,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $408,169,000 after acquiring an additional 716,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,102.9% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 655,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,808,000 after acquiring an additional 626,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded down $4.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $271.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,163,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,473,644. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $408.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $284.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

