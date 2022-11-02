Keystone Financial Group Sells 173 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Keystone Financial Group cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.97. 136,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,011. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.75.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

