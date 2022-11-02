KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE) Trading Down 0.7%

KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.35 and last traded at $21.35. 1,003 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 2,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned 0.39% of KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

