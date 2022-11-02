Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.

Kforce has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Kforce has a payout ratio of 28.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kforce to earn $3.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC opened at $58.53 on Wednesday. Kforce has a 1 year low of $54.34 and a 1 year high of $81.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.46 and its 200 day moving average is $62.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Kforce had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The company had revenue of $437.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Kforce’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Kforce from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Kforce from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 83.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Kforce by 115.9% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Kforce by 30.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Kforce by 4.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

