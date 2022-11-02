Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.60-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.83 billion-$20.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.17 billion.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,883,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,152. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.87. The company has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.38. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an in-line rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $96,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after purchasing an additional 34,646 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

