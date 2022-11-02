Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) to Issue $0.06 Dividend

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Sunday, October 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th.
Klabin Stock Performance
KLBAY stock opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Klabin has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $11.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.84.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Klabin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.
Klabin Company Profile
Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Forestry, Paper, Conversion, and Pulp segments. The Forestry segment engages in the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus; and sale of wood logs. The Paper segment produces and sells reels of cardboard, kraftliner, and recycled paper.
