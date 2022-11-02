Kokoswap (KOKO) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $191.31 Million

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, Kokoswap has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Kokoswap has a total market cap of $191.31 million and approximately $26,669.00 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kokoswap token can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00003689 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kokoswap Token Profile

Kokoswap’s launch date was May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com. Kokoswap’s official website is kokoswap.org.

Buying and Selling Kokoswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kokoswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kokoswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

