Komodo Trading Down 0.2% Over Last Week (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Komodo has a total market cap of $33.65 million and $322,549.00 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001220 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00245303 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00084179 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00063268 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003363 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 134,501,777 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

