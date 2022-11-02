Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) PT Lowered to €145.00

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from €155.00 ($155.00) to €145.00 ($145.00) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €190.00 ($190.00) to €175.00 ($175.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €170.00 ($170.00) to €162.00 ($162.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €164.00 ($164.00) to €148.00 ($148.00) in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.17.

Koninklijke DSM Trading Down 4.5 %

OTCMKTS RDSMY traded down $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.03. 1,010,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Koninklijke DSM has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day moving average of $35.31.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

