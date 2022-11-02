Kura Oncology (KURA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Kura Oncology to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.52). On average, analysts expect Kura Oncology to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology Price Performance

Kura Oncology stock opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average of $14.88. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $19.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Oncology

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KURA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 11,227 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,070,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,217,000 after acquiring an additional 296,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,330,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,553,000 after acquiring an additional 56,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $180,000.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.