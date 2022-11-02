Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Director Bruce Booth Sells 91,050 Shares

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMRGet Rating) Director Bruce Booth sold 91,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,731,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,092,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,783,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bruce Booth also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, October 31st, Bruce Booth sold 120,622 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $3,646,403.06.

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ KYMR traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $29.94. The company had a trading volume of 577,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,646. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.20. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $69.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.66.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.97 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 245.69% and a negative return on equity of 31.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.10.

Institutional Trading of Kymera Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,166,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter.

About Kymera Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR)

