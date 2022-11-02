Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Director Bruce Booth Sells 91,050 Shares

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) Director Bruce Booth sold 91,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,731,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,092,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,783,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bruce Booth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 31st, Bruce Booth sold 120,622 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $3,646,403.06.

NASDAQ KYMR traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $29.94. The company had a trading volume of 577,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,646. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.20. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $69.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.66.

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.97 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 245.69% and a negative return on equity of 31.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.10.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,166,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

