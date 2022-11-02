L.B. Foster (FSTR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect L.B. Foster to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $131.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.03 million. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 0.18%. On average, analysts expect L.B. Foster to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FSTR stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,034. The stock has a market cap of $109.96 million, a PE ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. L.B. Foster has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.70.

In other news, CFO William M. Thalman purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $37,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,656.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L.B. Foster in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of L.B. Foster from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

