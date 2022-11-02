L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies accounts for about 1.2% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $9,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.84. 35,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,451. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $230.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.16.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,478 shares of company stock worth $6,568,058. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.36.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

