Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 4th

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th.
Lakeland Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Lakeland Bancorp has a payout ratio of 29.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.
Lakeland Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of LBAI opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $20.69. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.79.
Several brokerages have issued reports on LBAI. DA Davidson downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.
Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.
