Lancashire (LON:LRE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $441.73

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE)'s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 441.73 ($5.11) and traded as high as GBX 499.20 ($5.77). Lancashire shares last traded at GBX 495.20 ($5.73), with a volume of 671,147 shares.

LRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 525 ($6.07) to GBX 550 ($6.36) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 620 ($7.17) to GBX 640 ($7.40) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 700 ($8.09) to GBX 630 ($7.28) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 557 ($6.44) to GBX 550 ($6.36) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 576.29 ($6.66).

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 500.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 442.39. The company has a market cap of £1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.34.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

