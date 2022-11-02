Lancaster Colony (LANC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Lancaster Colony to post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.53 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lancaster Colony to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock opened at $179.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.35 and a beta of 0.12. Lancaster Colony has a 1-year low of $116.85 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 98.46%.

In related news, insider David S. Nagle sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total value of $231,388.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,918.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lancaster Colony news, insider David S. Nagle sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.51, for a total value of $124,207.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,803.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Nagle sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total transaction of $231,388.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,918.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 16.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,830,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,027,000 after acquiring an additional 261,387 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,058,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,959,000 after acquiring an additional 19,495 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 37.3% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 59,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,802,000 after acquiring an additional 16,021 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 428,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,866,000 after purchasing an additional 14,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 2.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 391,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,372,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

