Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.60.
Several equities analysts have commented on LSTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Landstar System in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Landstar System to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.
NASDAQ LSTR opened at $157.93 on Friday. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.23.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 9.88%.
In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $448,231.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 612,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,337,000 after purchasing an additional 259,933 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at $26,416,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 229.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after purchasing an additional 103,440 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,432,000 after purchasing an additional 98,958 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 844,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,856,000 after purchasing an additional 98,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.
Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.
