Lansdowne Oil & Gas (LON:LOGP) Trading Down 10%

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc (LON:LOGP – Get Rating) fell 10% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.45 ($0.01). 4,196,225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 167% from the average session volume of 1,572,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.50 ($0.01).

Lansdowne Oil & Gas Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The stock has a market cap of £4.15 million and a PE ratio of -7.14.

Lansdowne Oil & Gas Company Profile

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and gas reserves in the Irish Celtic Sea. It holds rights in the Helvick and 1/11 Barryroe exploration licenses located in the North Celtic Sea basin of the south coast of Ireland. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

