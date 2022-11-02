Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in SSR Mining by 54.9% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter worth $184,000. 57.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSRM stock opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 5.17. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $24.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.85.

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $319.58 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $76,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 135,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,166.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,917 shares of company stock worth $264,531. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SSRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$33.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$32.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

