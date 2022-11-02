Larson Financial Group LLC Buys New Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APA. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in APA by 375.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in APA by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in APA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in APA by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 283.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Price Performance

Shares of APA stock opened at $45.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.96. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $22.94 and a 52 week high of $51.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.37. APA had a return on equity of 622.55% and a net margin of 32.57%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. As a group, analysts expect that APA Co. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

APA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. APA’s payout ratio is presently 11.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on APA from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. MKM Partners raised their target price on APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on APA in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.88.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

