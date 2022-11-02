Larson Financial Group LLC Has $30,000 Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the second quarter valued at $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in Sempra by 70.8% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sempra from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $151.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.40. Sempra has a 1-year low of $119.56 and a 1-year high of $176.47. The stock has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.16. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.29%.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Articles

