Larson Financial Group LLC Has $46,000 Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,820 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 232.7% in the 1st quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Piper Sandler lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary Torgow acquired 16,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.36. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.