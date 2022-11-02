Larson Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 5.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 488.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 6.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 9.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 15.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the period. 26.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Gold Fields Trading Up 2.2 %
NYSE:GFI opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. Gold Fields Limited has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.57.
Gold Fields Cuts Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently issued reports on GFI. Investec raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gold Fields currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.15.
Gold Fields Profile
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gold Fields (GFI)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.