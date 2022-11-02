Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 539 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 953 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 68.6% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 45.1% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 7,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 14.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 62.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Price Performance

NYSE:PHM opened at $39.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.30. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.66 and a 200 day moving average of $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.09%.

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on PulteGroup to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.05.

PulteGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.