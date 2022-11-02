Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,181 AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2022

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AUGet Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,181 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AU. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,005 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth $1,435,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth $2,340,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth $288,000. 25.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

NYSE AU opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.02. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $26.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.58.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2935 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Investec lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.