Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,181 AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,181 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AU. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,005 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth $1,435,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth $2,340,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth $288,000. 25.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AU opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.02. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $26.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.58.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2935 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th.

AU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Investec lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

