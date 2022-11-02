Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $112.11

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$112.11 and traded as high as C$117.59. Lassonde Industries shares last traded at C$117.59, with a volume of 410 shares changing hands.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$161.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

The company has a market cap of C$812.47 million and a PE ratio of 12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$112.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$119.98.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

