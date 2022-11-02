Lazard Ltd (LAZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 4th

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the asset manager on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th.

Lazard has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Lazard has a dividend payout ratio of 59.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lazard to earn $3.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.2%.

NYSE LAZ opened at $37.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.76. Lazard has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $48.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Lazard by 6.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lazard by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Lazard during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lazard by 64.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LAZ shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lazard from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lazard from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lazard from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.57.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

