Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Cut to $149.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $157.00 to $149.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LEA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lear to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lear from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.92.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $133.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Lear has a 12-month low of $114.67 and a 12-month high of $195.43. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Transactions at Lear

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. Lear had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lear will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $837,290.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at $4,861,548.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,429 shares of company stock worth $2,531,653. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lear

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Lear by 84.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lear by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Lear by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,813 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Lear by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter valued at $475,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.