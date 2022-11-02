Lear (NYSE:LEA) PT Lowered to $137.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $142.00 to $137.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.58% from the stock’s previous close.

LEA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lear from $157.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lear from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.08.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $133.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.19. Lear has a 52 week low of $114.67 and a 52 week high of $195.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.45. Lear had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lear will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $837,290.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at $4,861,548.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,429 shares of company stock worth $2,531,653. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lear

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Lear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.