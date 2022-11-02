Legend of RPS (LRPS) Trading Down 15.3% This Week

Legend of RPS (LRPS) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. One Legend of RPS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000652 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Legend of RPS has a market capitalization of $135.47 million and $19.00 worth of Legend of RPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Legend of RPS has traded down 15.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,368.15 or 0.31157459 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00012169 BTC.

Legend of RPS Profile

Legend of RPS was first traded on August 4th, 2022. Legend of RPS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Legend of RPS’s official Twitter account is @legend_rps. The official message board for Legend of RPS is medium.com/@rpsgame.world. The official website for Legend of RPS is rpsgame.world.

Legend of RPS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Legend of RPS (LRPS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Legend of RPS has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Legend of RPS is 0.13547168 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rpsgame.world/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Legend of RPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Legend of RPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Legend of RPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

