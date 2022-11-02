Lego Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,370.00 (LEGO)

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 15.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Lego Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0598 or 0.00000293 BTC on exchanges. Lego Coin has a market cap of $9,000.00 billion and $1,370.00 worth of Lego Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lego Coin has traded 38.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,363.48 or 0.31158408 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00012169 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Lego Coin Profile

Lego Coin’s launch date was April 20th, 2022. Lego Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lego Coin is www.legocoinlive.com. Lego Coin’s official Twitter account is @legocoinlive and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lego Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LEGOCOIN ($LEGO) is a social meme token with goals to contribute in social and creativity movement all around the world through your favorite toys: LEGO.TelegramWhitepaper”

