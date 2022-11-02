Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Sold by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC lowered its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,842,954 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 637,106 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC owned approximately 1.47% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $95,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 37,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 66.3% in the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 654,025 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $12,924,000 after acquiring an additional 260,772 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,782 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 29.7% during the first quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 45,400 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $169,327.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,933.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.18.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.05. The company had a trading volume of 12,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,013. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $13.57 and a 1-year high of $28.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 36.68%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

