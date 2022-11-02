LexAurum Advisors LLC Decreases Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

LexAurum Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 509.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 128.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $39.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.67 and a 200 day moving average of $40.85. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $38.07 and a 52 week high of $48.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%.

