LexAurum Advisors LLC Invests $127,000 in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BITO opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $44.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average is $15.09.

