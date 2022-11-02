LexAurum Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 27,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

IWY opened at $124.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.43 and its 200-day moving average is $132.22. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $114.66 and a twelve month high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.